Police register FIR after girl escapes kidnapping in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): The city police have registered a case of extortion and kidnapping after an appeal by the mother of a 12-year-old girl who escaped from a kidnapper and ran to the nearest police station on December 3.

In the complaint, the mother said: "My daughter was going to tuition after she came home from school. Some unknown person came to her, who claimed to be sent by me, and showed her some drawings."

She further stated that the girl refused to go with him, following which he allegedly abducted her and took her to an unknown place, where he snatched her ornaments.

"Somehow, she managed to escape and ran to a police station and called me up. I request you to take action and return the ornaments of my daughter from him," she said.

A case has been registered under Sections 363 and 384 of IPC at the Cottonpet police station. (ANI)

