Police register FIR after MP Assembly pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma receives death threat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Security Director on Sunday wrote to the state DGP, requesting him to take action and inform the secretariat of the action over the social media posts that threatened pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, over his reported statement on protests in Bhopal against France.



Police have registered an FIR in the matter.

"FIR has been registered under IPC sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication); three names found as displayed by the social media IDs. We are investigating," Gopal Dhakad, ASP, crime branch, Bhopal said.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said, "I was threatened that I will be killed. I would like to tell them that the day you support terrorism, the entire world will fight against you. There is no support for terrorism in this country. I am not scared of death." (ANI)

