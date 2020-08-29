Police registers case in Mishra building collapse in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Mumbai police have registered a case in connection with the incident where a 12-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman died after part of a toilet collapsed in Mishra Building here on Friday.

The case has been registered under Section 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence).

Mishra Building is located in the Nagpada area of Byculla of Mumbai city and incident took place last afternoon.

As per Dr Nahira, Resident Medical Officer of the JJ Hospital, two victims of the collapse, minor girl Aliya Riyasat Kureshi and Noor Kureshi succumbed to their injuries around 4:45 pm in the hospital yesterday.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad had visited the incident site amid a rescue operation. (ANI)

