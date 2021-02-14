Police registers FIR against main accused, others in Rohtak firing incident

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], February 13 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against the main accused and his friends over the firing incident at a wrestling center in Haryana's Rohtak district in which five people were killed and two others injured.

The FIR was registered on Friday at the PGIMS police station in Rohtak under Arms Act and under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Five people were killed and two others received injuries in the firing incident. The Police reached the spot of the incident after getting information and took the injured to a nearby hospital. Police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.



According to the FIR, the main accused has been identified as Sukhwinder.

"Manoj Kumar (wrestler), his wife, Satish (coach), players Pooja and Pradeep died in the firing incident while Sartaj (son of deceased wrestler) and coach Amarjeet were injured," the FIR read.

"Sukhwinder used to work under the deceased wrestler, but was asked to not come to the wrestling center following a complaint from the family of a woman wrestler," the FIR read.

Police had said that the firing incident took place due to an old rivalry.

Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

