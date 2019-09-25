Police release sketch of Connaught Place chain-snatching incident suspect

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday published the portrait of the suspect in the Connaught place chain-snatching incident in which two bike-borne chased a couple.

The husband-wife duo, who got severely injured in the incident, registered a complaint on September 20 in the Connaught Place police station after the police pestered them for four hours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) then had deployed multiple teams to check the CCTV cameras. After which the sketch has been developed.

Speaking to ANI, the complainant, Vinod Singh Bhandari said, "For four hours I was trying to file an FIR. Barakhamba police station, Parliament street police station and Tilak lane refused to file a complaint. As we were chased from India Gate to Connaught Place, the police delayed the registration over jurisdiction issue. At last, the Connaught Place police station agreed to file an FIR."

He said early morning on September 20 that when they were on their way to the New Delhi railway station, they were chased by the snatchers.

"They threatened us and asked us to give them our bags. My wife had to give them her chain at gunpoint. We were hurt during the incident severely," Bhandari said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

