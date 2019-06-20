Police remand for Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel's son Prabal Patel on Wednesday was remanded to police custody for a day by a local court here on charges of attempt to murder and injuring five people in Madhya Pradesh.

Prabal Singh Patel and his associates have been charged with abducting two youths, beating them up and firing shots following an altercation in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

"While Durgesh and Hamendra were taken into judicial remand till 1 July, Prabal Patel was taken into police remand for 24 hours," District official Pradeep Kumar Bhatele told media persons here.

All the seven accused were presented before the magistrate court yesterday.

The police on Tuesday arrested Prabal Patel and his cousin on charges of attempt to murder in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

"A clash took place between two groups on Monday night near Behli bazaar. After the fracas, a bullet was fired in which a man sustained injuries. They also beat a policeman. According to evidence, there was an old dispute between two groups," Superintendent of Police, Karan Singh had told reporters.

"We have the evidence that Prabal Patel and Monu Patel were also involved in the case and their names along with 18 others are in the FIR registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Four teams are constituted to nab the accused," he had said.

The man who sustained gunshot injuries was identified as Himanshu Rathor.

Sub Divisional Officer Police PS Warle had said: "Six people have been arrested including the main accused Prabal Patel. We will arrest rest of accused very soon," he said.

The Union Minister had denied to comment on his son's arrest and said that the law will take its own course.

"All I can say is that it is sad and unfortunate. Law will take its own course, I don't want to make any further comments," Prahlad had told ANI.

Prahlad's brother Jalam Singh Patel had said, "My son Monu was in Jabalpur and Prabal was also not in town at the time of the incident. (ANI)

