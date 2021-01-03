Police remove woman AIADMK worker for creating ruckus during Stalin's meeting

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): Police took away a woman AIADMK worker, who alleged that she was beaten up by DMK workers during DMK President M K Stalin's Makkal Gram Sabha meeting at Devarayapuram in Coimbatore on Saturday.

DMK workers filed a complaint against the woman for creating ruckus and filing a false complaint.

"Being the Member of Legislative Assembly from the said constituency and a Minister in the Government, Thiru. Velumani sought to prevent the opposition party viz., DMK from campaigning and stop the interaction of DMK leaders and cadres with the public," DMK wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP).



In an overt effort to forestall his widely expected impending defeat in his constituency, using his present position as the Minister for Municipal Administration, he is engaging in widespread abuse of power by using the police and district administration in Coimbatore district to intimidate and silence the political opposition, DMK added.

"Velumani conspired with unnamed officers of the Coimbatore Police and cadres of Coimbatore District Wing of the ADMK party to incite violence in the meeting held by DMK and addressed by Thiru. Stalin. In this regard, he engaged Deputy President, Women's wing, Coimbatore, ADMK, Poongudi to incite violence in the meeting. Despite her efforts, any violence was averted and she was escorted out from the meeting by the police themselves," DMK further said.

DMK leader MK Stalin asked the party workers to hand over the woman to the police who created a ruckus. He also cautioned the AIADMK Ministers and said she is a woman who was sent by Velumani to create a problem here, if this continues then AIADMK ministers including Chief Minister cannot conduct any stage programmes in future, he added. (ANI)

