Police removed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students protesting near Safdarjung Tomb in New Delhi on Monday (Photo/ANI)
Police removes JNU students protesting near Safdarjung Tomb

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Police on Monday removed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who are protesting near Safdarjung Tomb demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.
Earlier today, thousands of JNU students started their protest march towards the Parliament, and they were allegedly thrashed by police personnel and taken to unknown locations after detention.
The students' march to Parliament was stopped by the police near Safdarjung Tomb earlier.
Students raised slogans and banners against the government. A large number of protestors chanted slogans like, "Halla Bol" and "Dekhna hai zor kitna bazue katil mein hai".
However, the students here alleged that police resorted to lathi-charge and thrashed the students. Later, they were taken to unknown locations.
On the other hand, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that they will inquire into lathi-charge allegations levelled by JNU students during their protest today.
The Delhi Police in a statement said that the police staff acted with restraint all along and despite continued defiance by some groups of students, methods of persuasion were resorted to, and there was no use of water cannons, tear gas shells or lathi-charge at any stage of the protest.
After protracted persuasive tactics and the general approach of physical containment by police, students mostly seemed convinced, but a group of them suddenly broke away and somehow managed to proceed towards New Delhi area through the Aurobindo Marg, the statement read.
Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also announced that trains will not be halting at Lok Kalyan Marg and entry/exit gates of the station have also been closed temporarily. (ANI)

