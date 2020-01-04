Police resort to lathi-charge on people during pro-CAA march in Karnataka

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Saturday resorted to lathi-charge on people who were staging a march in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The police said that the protestors had allegedly broken through barriers and even pushed some police officers.

"We had assigned a particular place to them to organise their pro-CAA rally, but they did not listen to us. They broke through barriers and pushed some police officers. The police tried to control the situation, but they did not stop. So we had to resort to lathi-charge," a spokesperson from the Karnataka Police said.

The march was organised by Kolar MP S Muniswamy, along with other BJP leaders.

Various campaigns and rallies have been held across the country, both in favour and against the CAA, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

