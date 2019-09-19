Police restores murder charge against accused inTabrez Ansari lynching case

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Under all round attack, police have restored murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against all the 13 accused in Tabrez Ansari lynching case.

According to a press note from Jharkhand Police, a supplementary charge sheet has been filed before a court in Seraikela-Kharsawan district in which Section 302 has been "retained" against 11 accused in the Tabrez Ansari case.

The police have also filed a case under Section 302 against two other accused who were caught later.

Last week, the police had dropped Section 302 of the IPC against in its charge sheet against 11 accused in the lynching case, saying that the murder case could not be made based on the findings of the post-mortem examination report.

The police had charged the accused under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Tabrez was assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of committing a theft in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand in June this year. After four days, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The press note said that the previous medical report which stated that Ansari died due to cardiac arrest was not clear. Therefore the police took a second opinion.

The press note further said that as per the second opinion from doctors in MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur, the cause of Ansari's death was, "On the basis of above main findings we opined that 1-The fracture of bone is grievous injury caused by hard and blunt object. 2- The combined effect of fracture of bone, pale organs and heart chambers full of blood resulting into cardiac arrest."

Advocate Altaf said, "Apart from other accused, two accused were caught later and we have heard that case has been registered iunder Section 302 of the IPC against them."

On being asked about police restoring section 302 against the 11 accused, Altaf said, "The post mortem report indicated injuries but in the cause of death column of the report it was written see the viscera report. At that time the doctors should have given the report that cause of death is due to head injury."

Another relative of the deceased said, "First Sec 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was incorporated and we thought that justice will not be met. But we fought and media supported us in that. We hope from Jharkhand Police and chief minister Raghubar Das that the accused get the death sentence."

Ansari's wife, Shahishta Praveen said, "We got to know that section 302 is incorporated against the accused. I feel satisfied now. I believe in God and the accused should be given the death sentence and only then I will be able to smile again." (ANI)

