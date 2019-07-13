Police retrieve body from grave, sends for post-mortem examination

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 13 (ANI): One month after a man was allegedly murdered and put to the grave, his body was retrieved by the police and sent for the post-mortem examination on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Bachnu, was allegedly murdered by the three villagers, on June 13.

His wife went from pillar to post, seeking justice but in vain. According to her, Bachnu didn't die of natural death but was 'murdered.'

"Finally, she submitted a complaint to the police, on which an FIR was registered. On the request of the kin, our team dug out the grave of the deceased and the body was sent for the post-mortem examination," said Tehsil in-charge, Deepika Dehari.

The body was recovered by a team of police in four hours, she said.

The in-charge said that after receiving the post-mortem examination report, the body will be sent for the forensic examination.

"The accused had injuries on his head and hands when he died. The guilty will not be spared," Dehari added.

Bachnu's 90-year-old grandmother, who was present at the graveyard, hoped that her grandson would get justice. (ANI)

