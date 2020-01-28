Police seal a Bidar school's office after students perform play against CAA, NRC

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Karnataka police sealed the offices of Shaheen School after its students participated in a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The play was staged on the Republic day, January 26.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had protested saying the play was derogatory.

In the play, the participating children say that if anyone asks for documents then they should be hit with slippers.

A case has been registered against the school management. (ANI)

