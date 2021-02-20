Police searching terrorists escaped during Budgam encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation for terrorists who escaped during the encounter in the Budgam district earlier today, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir.

"We'd received information last night that a foreign terrorist, Yusuf - a Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander and another militant are holed up in a house. We launched a cordon with Army's help. Central Reserve Police Force reached too. In the morning we came to know that they escaped but are injured," said IGP.

Kumar said that Police's dog squad followed the blood trail of the terrorists, which led the police to a spot two kilometers away from the encounter site and further search operation is underway.



"We brought in a dog squad, their (terrorists') blood trail led us to a village two kilometers away. We have cordoned it, a search is underway," he added.

One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in the ongoing encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

"One police personnel SPO (Special police officer) Mohammad Altaf has lost his life and SgCt Manzoor was Ahmad injured in an ongoing operation in Budgam," said Kashmir Zone Police in a statement earlier today.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Special Police Officer (SPO) Mohammad Altaf, who lost his life in the Budgam encounter today, was performed in Srinagar. (ANI)

