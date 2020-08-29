Police seize 242 liquor bottles being transported illegally from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, 3 detained

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday seized 242 bottles of liquor which were being transported illegally from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours on Thursday.

Leading a police team, Nagayalanka police Sub Inspector Srinivas conducted the search of vehicles passing through the highway and seized 230 quarter and 12 full liquor bottles. Seller, buyer and a car driver were also detained.

During a press briefing, Avanigadda DSP M Ramesh Reddy said "Nagayalanka SI got credible information about illegal transport of liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Based on that information, Nagayalanka SI and his team started vehicle searching at T Kothapalem village outskirts from 3 AM on Thursday morning. At around 5 AM, they found a car with number AP 09 CP 8346."

"The police detained car owner Rajesh, driver Prasanth and Buyer Ch Uttej from Lingareddypalem village. The police seized 230 quarter bottles, 12 full bottles, Rs 1500 cash and the car. The case is registered under provisions of the Excise Act, COVID tests are conducted to the accused, and they are sent to Avanigadda court," he added.



Avanigadda DSP M Ramesh Reddy, Circle Inspector B B Ravi Kumar, Nagayalanka Sub Inspector Srinivas and other staff participated in the search operation. (ANI)

