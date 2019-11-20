Tadepalli police near the KL Rao colony where they seized 2kg cannabis on Wednesday in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI
Tadepalli police near the KL Rao colony where they seized 2kg cannabis on Wednesday in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI

Police seize 2kg cannabis near Andhra CM's residence

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:33 IST

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Tadepalli police in a cordon and search seized two kg cannabis near the KL Rao colony which is near Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's official residence in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Police have detained four persons in this regard and seized a car from their possession. Further, nine two-wheelers without proper documentation were also seized.
According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Eswar Rao, the cordon and search was held as the place is near the residence of the chief minister and many VIPs.
Along with Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad also took part in the search. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:51 IST

NATGRID will come into operation by 2020-end: MHA in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a reply in Lok Sabha informed that the National Intelligence Grid or NATGRID will come into operation by the end of next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:40 IST

CM Sawant hopes Javadekar will give decision on Mhadei river...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday voiced hope that the committee set up by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will give the decision in state's favour in Kalasa Bhandura project on Mhadei river.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:33 IST

Internet services will be restored in valley whenever local...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): A decision to snap internet services was necessary keeping in mind the security of the nation and people of Jammu and Kashmir Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha today stating that the curbs will be lifted in the valley whenever the local authority dee

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:29 IST

Cyber attack was in administrative block of Kudankulam not in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the cyber attack on Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu happened in the internet circuit of the administrative block and not in the plant.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:29 IST

E-cigarettes now can be seized without warrant: MHA

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Considering the deleterious impact of e-cigarettes on public health, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a letter to all state police chiefs and chief secretaries informing that sub-inspector level officers and above can search and seize the prohibited items without a

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:22 IST

29 districts in Maharashtra, 39 in MP affected by floods: MHA

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Twenty-nine districts of Maharashtra and 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh have been affected badly during the recent unprecedented rain and floods in the states, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:15 IST

Delhi Jal Board VC Dinesh Mohaniya nominated for water quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday nominated Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and Shalabh Kumar, a member of DJB for the joint water quality testing exercise.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:09 IST

MPs from other states not taking interest in Delhi's pollution...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Hema Malini on Wednesday said that the MPs from other states are hardly taking any interest in the issue of rising pollution in New Delhi as the matter does not concern them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:08 IST

SC asks Kerala govt to make new law on Sabarimala temple matter

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Kerala government to bring about a new law for Sabarimala temple matter in four weeks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:03 IST

JNU students protest at the Delhi Police headquarters in ITO

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Wednesday protested against the Delhi Police at their headquarters in ITO here. The protest was on the alleged beating of visually impaired students during their agitation on fee hike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:58 IST

Had gone to Arunachal and cleared compensation to people for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that she could commit herself that she had gone to Arunachal Pradesh and cleared "many of the compensations" due to the people there for their land which was acquired by the Army.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:56 IST

Hands should join together for Tamil Nadu's sake: Kamal Haasan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday reiterated that he may join hands with actor Rajinikanth if need arises.

Read More
iocl