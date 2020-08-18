Police seize cache of weapons from Assam's Chirang

Chirang (Assam) [India], August 18 (ANI): A cache of weapons was seized in a search operation conducted at the Khagrabari village under Runikhata police station limits in the Chirang district of Assam on Tuesday.

According to the police, the seized items include an AK rifle, an HK rifle, magazines, pistols, and grenades.

On Sunday, the Kokrajhar police had recovered arms and a huge quantity of ammunition from Saraibil and Sarfanguri areas here in the "fight against militancy" in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD). (ANI)

