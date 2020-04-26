Police seize liquor worth Rs 41 lakh from truck in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Police here have arrested one person and seized foreign-made liquor worth Rs 41 lakh from a truck.

The person, a driver, was identified as Dwarka, a resident of Rajasthan. He was arrested on Friday late night.

The truck was carrying liquor from Haryana's Sonipat to Gujarat.

Indore SP Mahesh Chandra Jain said, "Police got information about a truck with liquor coming to Manpur area here. A police team checked the truck and recovered 1,036 boxes containing foreign-made liquor."

"The cost of seized liquor is worth Rs 41 lakh," the SP added. (ANI)

