Police seize one lakh Yaba tablets in Guwahati, two held

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Guwahati city police on Sunday busted an inter-state drugs network and recovered one lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 crore.

The police also arrested two drug peddlers including one employee of the Manipur police.

Based on intelligence input, a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation at Basistha area in Guwahati city and intercepted a car coming from Manipur.



During search, the police team recovered 1 lakh Yaba tablets from the car.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said that the car was coming from Manipur.

"We have recovered 1 lakh Yaba tablets from the car and arrested two persons including an employee of Manipur police. The drugs consignment was coming from Moreh area in Manipur and planned to send it to Bengaluru. We had conducted the operation based on our intelligence input," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Letmin Singh Haokip and Thaukhuging Haokip. Both hailing from Manipur.

The police official further said that the market value of seized Yaba tablets is estimated at around Rs 20 crore. (ANI)

