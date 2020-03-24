Police seize vehicles violating lockdown in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): In Gudivada town of Krishna district, police have taken strict measures like the seizure of vehicles plying on the roads during lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Police are not allowing people entering the town. Police have also set up check posts and are monitoring the surrounding areas. People are only allowed to get essential items before 9 in the morning. (ANI)

