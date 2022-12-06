Police seized 400 kg of Ganja along Assam-Tripura border

Karimganj (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): Assam Police seized a huge quantity of Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Monday.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team of the Churaibari watch post had intercepted a truck bearing registration number TR-01C-1871 in the Churaibari area.

Police also arrested the truck driver and registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.



In-Charge of the Churaibari police watch post, Niranjan Das said that the truck was coming from the Tripura side.

"During a routine check-up, we intercepted the truck. During the search, we found 400 kg of Ganja in a secret chamber of the truck. We arrested the truck driver Rubel Miya. We have registered a case under NDPS Act and the investigation is on. The market value of the seized Ganja is estimated at around Rs 40 lakh," Niranjan Das said.

Earlier on October 17, police seized 3243 kg of Ganja worth Rs 3.30 crore at the Churaibari area. (ANI)

