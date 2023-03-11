Police seizes 1.3 kg heroin along Assam-Mizoram border, 3 apprehended

Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): Assam Police on Friday seized 1.300 kg of heroin from a vehicle in Karimganj district along the Assam-Mizoram border and apprehended three people, said a official.

Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that the vehicle was coming from Mizoram's side and police intercepted the vehicle at the Kontekchera area under Bazaricherra police station.

"Last night at around 10:30 pm, we received information that a vehicle is coming from Mizoram's side carrying drugs. Accordingly, we set up Naka to check on the route and intercepted a vehicle. During the search, we found 100 soap cases of drugs containing 1.300 kg from the secret chambers of the vehicle. We have apprehended three persons," Das said.



The police official further said that the vehicle was coming from Champhai of Mizoram.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in this regard.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

