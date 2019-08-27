Boudh (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Police on Tuesday seized 6.5 Qunitals of Ganja and arrested one person in Kantamal Block here.
The police also seized a Bolero car from the spot.
The accused has been identified as Dillip Dehury, who is a resident of Gopapali village in Sonepur district.
Police said that the ganja was transported to Sonepur district from here by the accused. (ANI)
Police seizes 6.5 quintal Ganja, arrests one in Odisha
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:39 IST
Boudh (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Police on Tuesday seized 6.5 Qunitals of Ganja and arrested one person in Kantamal Block here.