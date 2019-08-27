Police seizes 6.5 quintal Ganja, arrests one in Odisha

Boudh (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Police on Tuesday seized 6.5 Qunitals of Ganja and arrested one person in Kantamal Block here.

The police also seized a Bolero car from the spot.

The accused has been identified as Dillip Dehury, who is a resident of Gopapali village in Sonepur district.

Police said that the ganja was transported to Sonepur district from here by the accused. (ANI)

