Police shift lockdown violators to quarantine centres in Andhra's Nandigama

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Taking strong action against people who violate lockdown norms, police officials are shifting defaulters to the quarantine centres in Nandigama area of Krishna district.

Nandigama has been put under the red zone after a number of coronavirus cases were reported from the area. Although the government has given relaxation on lockdown between 6 am to 10 am, people in the area have often been caught wandering on the roads beyond the prescribed time limit.

In order to control the situation and implement the lockdown properly, police have started to put defaulters in quarantine.

The police said that first-time violators will be left with a warning, but if they are caught flouting the norms again they will be quarantined.

"Nandigama Mandal is in the red zone. Relaxation time is from 6 am to 10 am. It is an offence under section 188 of IPC, if anybody stays on roads beyond that time limit. Many cases have been filed and vehicles have been seized till date. Despite that, many are wandering on the roads unnecessarily. We will simply lift such people and send them to quarantine centres," Nandigama Circle Inspector Kanaka Rao said. (ANI)

