Police shift people out of flood-hit area in Andhra's West Godavari district

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Police on Saturday moved people living in flood-hit areas of Kanakaya Lanka village of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh to rehabilitation centres on Saturday.

A team of Narasapuram Subdivision including Narasapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police K Nageswara Rao, Bhimavaram Central Crime Station (CCS) CI Nagaraju, Elamanchili Police Station Sub Inspector and staff visited the flood-hit areas of the village on country boats.

The officials have made the announcement of the flood situation in low lying areas and have alerted the people.

The staff of police stations of Bhimavaram and Undi towns also took part in this program.

Several areas of Andhra Pradesh for the past few have been receiving heavy rainfall causing flooding in several areas.

The local administration has shifted people from the flood-affected areas to safer places and it is keeping an eye on the situation.

"Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, rivers Godavari, Krishna, and Narmada along with their tributaries are likely to rise," warned Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday.

The ministry also asked to maintain a strict vigil in all these states for the next three to four days. (ANI)

