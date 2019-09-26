Police should increase patrolling at isolated areas, says another phone-snatching victim

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Another woman journalist, Radhika, who became a victim of a phone-snatching incident, on Thursday said that police should increase patrolling at several isolated areas across the city in order to curb such cases.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on September 23, the same day when another woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, working with ANI, was attacked by two bike-borne robbers during day time, who dragged her out an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee.

"I would like to thank the media people for throwing light on such issues. We are safe because of media and not because of our government or Delhi Police. The incident occurred when I was returning from my office at around 6:30 pm. This incident took place in my office vicinity which clearly shows that such robbers are not scared of anything including the CCTV cameras. Police should increase patrolling and deployment at such isolated areas in order to curb such incidents," said Radhika.

"Soon after the robbers snatched my phone, I requested the local bystanders to help me and catch the bike-borne robbers. But the locals here said that I am not the first person who has been a victim of phone snatching, such incidents occur here on a regular basis. They further told that even the police won't be able to help me in this regard," she added.

Radhika further asserted that soon after the incident she had filed an FIR at a nearby police station.

"I have been in this city for the last six months and I do not feel safe here. I am a journalist and still, I am so unsafe here. What happened with the ANI journalist is also very saddening," said Radhika.

According to Radhika, who works with JK 24X7 News, an FIR has been registered in this matter.

"While I was heading towards my home in Govindpuri, two bike-borne miscreants came from behind, snatched my phone and sped away. The incident occurred near W Block in Okhla. Police are verifying the CCTV footage and they are further investigating the case" Radhika wrote in her complaint.

In a CCTV footage, two bike-borne assailants can be seen following Radhika, snatching her phone and speeding away. Radhika is seen running behind the miscreants who anyhow managed to flee.

However, an official statement is awaited in this matter. (ANI)

