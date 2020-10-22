Police should not hesitate to rescue weak and oppressed classes: Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday said police should not hesitate to rescue the weak and oppressed classes.

"I am very well aware of the problems the police are facing. The COVID pandemic, liquor and sand smuggling etc. are increasing pressure on the police. But police should not hesitate to rescue the weak and oppressed classes," he said at an event in Vijaywada on Police Commemoration Day, which was marked across the country on Tuesday.

Saluting the families of the police martyrs and "praying to God" for them, he added 6,500 policemen would be recruited annually for the next four years.

"Law and order are our government's topmost priority as less crime rate is a better parameter than per capita income for a country's development," said Reddy.

Talking about law and order, he raised the issue of women's safety in the state.

"The Andhra government's Disha Bill, 2019, which provides for speedy trial of crimes against and punishing the culprits within 21 days, is with the central government for ratification. We expect it will materialise soon," he said, adding a woman was made the home minister of the state to empower women.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said the CM was aware of the problems faced by the the police. "That's why he introduced weekly off for the police department."

She added police are the front line warriors against the coronavirus pandemic. "Many policemen have lost their lives in fighting the coronavirus. We salute them." (ANI)