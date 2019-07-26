Police shower petals on Kanwar Yatris from chopper in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police officials shower flower petals on "Kanwar Yatris" from chopper here on Friday.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees.

Around this time of the year, scores of these devotees from across India, often wearing orange-coloured clothes with decorated pots on their shoulders, undertake the pilgrimage, called Kanwar Yatra, on foot during 'Savan'- a month in the Hindu calendar.

These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga.

Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples. (ANI)

