Police special cell busts drug syndicate, seizes 30 kg of Hashish worth Rs 18 crore

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): A team of Special Cell/New Delhi Range (NDR) has busted a Narco-drug cartel involved in the trafficking of narcotic drug Hashish (also known as "Malana Cream") by arresting one drug trafficker namely Rajesh Kumar (age 30 years) and recovered 30 kg of high-quality party drug worth Rs 18 crores in the international market.

The special team that busted the inter-state drug syndicate was led by Inspector Pramod Chauhan, Inspector Shivraj Rawat, and Inspector Alok Kumar under the supervision of ACP/NDR, Special Cell Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan.

One Bolero Pickup having a Punjab registration number used for trafficking the narcotic drugs has also been seized. This syndicate has sold over 45 kg of 'Malana Cream' worth over Rs. 28 crores in Delhi/NCR and UP in the last three months.

In the second week of November 2022, information was received by the Special Cell that members of a drug cartel based in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh are supplying huge quantities of the narcotic drug "Malana Cream" to drug traffickers of Delhi/NCR and UP for rave parties.

Acting upon this information, a team under the supervision of Sh. Lalit Mohan Negi and Sh. Hridaya Bhushan, ACP/Special Cell/NDR was formed.



Intelligence gathering revealed that Rajesh was trafficking drugs to Delhi/NCR and UP. To bust this racket, manual and technical surveillance was mounted and informers were deployed at various places in Kullu and Delhi.

On Dec 9, specific information was received at Special Cell that the above-named Rajesh had received a huge quantity of "Malana Cream" from a supplier based in Kullu, HP for further delivery in Delhi/NCR and UP in a Bolero Pickup bearing number PB 10FF- 4030.

It was also informed that Rajesh would deliver 'Hashish' near Radha Krishan Mandir, GT Karnal Road, and Alipur in Delhi. Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team of Special Cell, which apprehended Rajesh Kumar in a Bolero Pickup bearing number PB 10FF- 4030 at about 2.30 pm.

During the search, 10 Kg of high-quality party drug "Malana Cream (A-grade Hashish)" was recovered from a bag found in his possession, and the remaining 20 Kg of this narcotic drug was found concealed in a spare wheel kept in the vehicle.

Rajesh is a resident of Khanna, Ludhiana Punjab. He used to ply his elder brother's Bolero Pickup for ferrying fruits and vegetables from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. About six months back, he came in contact with a drug trafficker based in Kullu, HP who employed him for supplying drugs to Delhi-NCR and UP.

For each trip, Rajesh would get Rs. 12,000/Kg. In the last three months, he had brought 45 kg of narcotic drugs from Kullu, HP, and delivered the same to various receivers based in Delhi/NCR and UP.

Efforts are afoot to identify and apprehend the supplier and receivers of the drug. (ANI)

