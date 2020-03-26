Police stall wedding ceremony in Haryana amid pan-India lockdown

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Preparations for a wedding ceremony were stalled by the police here on Thursday for violating coronavirus lockdown imposed across the country.

"We have registered a report on this matter and are verifying facts," said Subhash Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fatehabad.

"On receiving the information police personnel reached the spot. People there were busy with the arrangements of the wedding," he added.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country beginning midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

