Police station official in Meerut offers Gangajal to complainants ahead of Holi

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): On the eve of Holi, a police station official in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was seen distributing Gangajal among the complainants as a gift on the festival.

Prem Chand Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of Nauchandi police station, told ANI on Sunday that this year, he is distributing bottles of Gangajal as a gift of Holi to those coming to the police station to file a complaint.





Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharma termed Gangajal as 'sanitiser' and advised people to sprinkle it to protect themselves from various diseases.

"On the occasion of Holi, people should not give liquor to anyone but give a bottle of Gangajal. Gangajal is sanitiser. Spray it to stay protected from all the diseases."

Public celebrations of Holi in most parts of the country have been prohibited because of the recent spike in coronavirus cases. (ANI)

