Police step up vigil in Jaisalmer after terror threat

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Police personnel were seen keeping a strict vigil at multiple checkpoints in Jaisalmer city after a high alert was sounded on Rajasthan-Gujarat border.

"We normally do blockades across the city as a routine exercise but today, security arrangements have been put in place due to a terror threat. We had received information about infiltration of terrorists from Sirohi area," said Inspector Kishan Singh.

Superintendent of Police (Jaisalmer), Kiran Kang said that the administration was prepared to deal with all eventualities and is in constant touch with the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF).

"Jaisalmer is a border area and here BSF and Army are usually deployed along with the police. We are in close co-ordination with everyone and prepared to deal with every eventuality," SP said.

A high alert was sounded in the entire country including Rajasthan-Gujarat border on Monday after the district administration came to know that a group of four along with an ISI agent have entered the country on Afghanistani passports.

Police have been instructed to conduct strict checking in crowded areas such as hotels and bus stations so that no untoward incident takes place.

Police have also been instructed to put up checkpoints in specific areas and keep an eye on the vehicles and also interrogate the suspects. (ANI)

