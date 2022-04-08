Police stop Kashmiri Pandits to attend event on 'The Kashmir Files' in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Two members of Kashmiri Pandit community in Pune were allegedly stopped by police from attending an event on the movie "The Kashmir Files" on Thursday, said Rohit Kachroo, national coordinator, "India 4 Kashmir".

The event "The Kashmir Files - Ek Ardhyasatya" was organised by Pune-based organisation Yuvak Kranti Dal. Historian Ashok Kumar Pandey was to deliver the main speech at the event.

Kachroo said the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community wanted to attend the event to ask some questions related to Kashmiri Pandit issues.



"The event title suggests that the film 'The Kashmir Files' was a half-truth so if it is half-truth the organizers shall answer our questions for the same. We had approached the Kothrud Police station to get permission to attend the event so that we would not be termed as intruders in the event but they have not allowed us to go to the event and detained us," said Rohit Kachroo.

Meanwhile, Pune Police said the members were not allowed to attend the event in a bid to prevent any law and order situation.

Senior Inspector of Kothrud Police Station Mahendra Jagtap said, "To avoid law and order situation, we asked them to not to go in the event and gave them notice under section 149 to Rohit Kachroo. Our purpose was to not let any law and order situation arise in the event. we also tried to convince them to make an arrangement to speak with the organisers before the event. However, the meeting between the Kashmiri pandit representative and event organiser did not take place."

Earlier on Thursday, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community along with other supporting local organisations had written to Kothrud police station to cancel the event stating that it is suspected to be spreading false facts. They said the event would hurt the sentiments resulting in strong protest or a law and order situation.

The 'Kashmir Files' is a film based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s. The movie, which has entered the Rs 200 crore business club, has been at the centre of public debate since its release earlier this month. (ANI)

