Police sub-inspector robbed in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): A Delhi Police sub-inspector(SI) was allegedly assaulted and robbed by three bike-borne men in the Vasant Vihar area of the national capital.



According to police SI Kunal, a resident of Munirka was riding back on his motorcycle after duty from Bindapur when he was waylaid by three bike-riding robbers at Vasant Vihar who stopped him and hit him on his head with a helmet and robbed his purse.

Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

