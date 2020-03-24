Police take stern action against COVID-19 lockdown violators in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The West Bengal police has taken stern action against violators of the state-wide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In the picture above, the police in Cooch Behar is seen beating up a person found to be roaming in the streets without any credible reason.

The police also punctured the tyres of e-rickshaws being driven in the city amid the state-wide lockdown imposed by the government including rural and urban areas to control the spread of COVID-19.

In another incident of lockdown violations, the Kolkata Police on Monday arrested at least 255 persons flouting the stringent restrictions.

Those arrested have been prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

On Sunday, the Mamata Banerjee-government announced a lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas till March 27.

During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except essential services.

The order also read that the foreign returnees will have to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities.

"People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services. Moreover, any congregation of more than 7 persons will be prohibited in public places," the order read.

According to the Health Department of the West Bengal government, a total of seven people have been tested positive for the contagious virus, with one death so far. (ANI)

