Police use drones to keep vigil on West Midnapore amid lockdown

West Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Saturday was seen using drones to keep a vigil on West Midnapore amid COVID-19 induced lockdown.

A two-day weekly lockdown was being imposed in the state to curb COVID-19 spread. The next lockdown will be observed on July 29.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 53,973 COVID-19 cases in the state. West Bengal on Friday had reported 2,216 new cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

