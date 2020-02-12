Police use water cannon at DYFI protest in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): West Bengal Police used water cannons to disperse workers of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) who held a protest here against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The protestors, who were also demanding jobs, alleged that police resorted to lathi-charge.

The protesters marched towards the West Bengal government branch secretariat and demanded implementation of 'National Register of Berozgari (NRB)'.

A DYFI member alleged that he was beaten by police.

"The police beat me up and verbally abused my sister and mother. I was here to raise the demand for jobs. Now I will go home with this injury," said Kalotan Dasgupta, a state secretariat member of DYFI.

Siliguri Commissioner of Police (SMP) Tripurari Atharv said that police used only water cannon.

"In order to control the mob we used water cannon. However, 12 DYFI supporters were injured in this incident and three policemen also suffered injuries," he said. (ANI)

