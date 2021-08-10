Police van carrying prisoners gets stuck in flooded road in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): A police van en route to AIIMS Rishikesh carrying prisoners for medical treatment got stuck in a flooded road in Pauri district on Monday.



The incessant rain in Uttarakhand has disturbed the life of the people. Meanwhile, in the middle of the road going from Rishikesh to Haridwar in Chila range of Pauri district, the police van carrying prisoners for treatment to AIIMS Rishikesh got stuck in the middle of the river due to the sudden widening of the river due to heavy rainfall.

"All the prisoners are being taken out safely," said the local police who took out the police van by crane. (ANI)

