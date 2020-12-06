Police will have big role in distribution of Covid-19 vaccine: Goa DGP

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 6 (ANI): Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that police will have a major role in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, when it becomes available.

Speaking at a function organised at the police headquarters in Panaji to mark the 58th Raising Day of Home Guards and Civil Defence Organisation, Meena said: "A lot of talks are going on regarding vaccination, they are planning on how vaccination will be done, how it will be distributed and how this programme will be implemented. The government will require the services of police, home guards and civil defence volunteers."

The DGP said, "So once it (vaccine) comes into distribution, police will play a major role in its distribution everywhere (including) transportation. And there are fears that during vaccination, there may be black marketing, in that case, the police have a big role to play." (ANI)