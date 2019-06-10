Police will step up efforts to ensure women's safety, says UP DGP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [ANI], June 10 (ANI): In the wake of sudden spurt in crimes against women, Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday said that law agencies have put all the accused involved in various crimes against women behind the bars and efforts would be stepped up to ensure women's safety in the state.

"In all the incidents of crime against women, the police have arrested all the accused and are making efforts to ensure that they get the strictest punishment from the court. We will intensify patrolling and also increase the movement of the anti-Romeo squad in the state," Singh told the reporters here.

The top cop was addressing media persons after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting was attended by all other senior officials including Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of recent incidences of crime against women in the state that created an outrage among the public and members of the civil society. These incidents also put a question mark on the law and order situation in the state.

Singh said the police are contemplating of action against the people who indulge in mischievous behaviour like eve-teasing, passing lewd remarks against women while being on two-wheelers.

"An awareness programme will also be started in schools to educate girls how to act in adverse situations," he said.

Crimes against women have gone up in UP, where recently a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Kushinagar on Saturday, while a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Muslim cleric inside the premises of a madrassa in Kanpur.

The most gruesome incident from the state was the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh. The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 from a garbage dump. (ANI)