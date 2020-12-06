Policeman, civilian injured as terrorists open fire in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): One policeman and a civilian sustained bullet injuries after terrorists fired upon a police party of Zadibal police station at Sazgaripora Hawal area of Srinagar on Sunday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the police personnel has been identfied as Farooq Ahmad Chopan and the civilian as Muneer Ahmad Misger, a resident of Safa Kadal in Srinagar. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.



"Today at about 12:06 hrs Srinagar police received information about a terror crime incident at Sazgaripora Hawal area of Srinagar where terrorists had fired upon a police party. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot," police said in a statement.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which led to this terror crime.

The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on, police said. (ANI)

