Vetti Rama speaking to ANI on Monday in Sukma. Photo/ANI

Policeman comes face to face with Naxal sister during encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 03:39 IST

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): An astonishing incident came to the fore in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, where a policeman and his Naxal sister found themselves on the opposite sides of a rebellion.
Rama, who was also a Naxal before, joined the police team as its eye and ear, last year.
"During an encounter on July 29, policeman Vetti Rama and his sister Vetti Kanni saw each other, following which Kanni's guards started shooting at him," Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha told ANI.
While two Naxals died in the face-off, Kanni managed to escape, said Sinha.
He said that the police department had, time and again, made Rama write letters to his sister urging her to leave the rebellion just like him, but all in vain.
"I wrote to her several times and requested her to join the forces," said Vetti Rama. As a Raksha Bandhan gift, Rama urged his sister to drop the weapons.
"I know she will not heed my requests as she does not believe in celebrating festivals, but this is the only way I can reach out to her now," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:30 IST

