Vetti Rama speaking to ANI on Monday in Sukma. Photo/ANI
Vetti Rama speaking to ANI on Monday in Sukma. Photo/ANI

Policeman comes face to face with Naxal sister during encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:48 IST

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): An astonishing incident came to the fore in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, where a policeman and his Naxal sister found themselves on the opposite sides of a rebellion.
Rama, who was also a Naxal before, joined the police team as its eye and ear, last year.
Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said, "On July 29, our police team had an encountered with the Naxals in the forest area of Kunta area. We recovered two bodies from the site. Vetti Rama had already surrendered last year and now he is working as our companion. He works for us and delivers specific information."
"During the encounter, Vetti Rama and his sister Vetti Kanni saw each other following which Kanni's guards started shooting at him. While two Naxals died in the face-off, Kanni managed to escape," he added.
The police official said efforts are being made to persuade Naxals into surrendering and bring them back on track. "Police teams are regularly trying to convince such people, to work with them and do some sort of constructive work."
"We do promote this message by sending letters and emotional appeals. Even Vetti Rama tried to convince her sister by writing letters and urging her to join the forces. But Vetti Kanni reverted through a letter and said Vetti Rama is a coward man. We believe that Vetti Kanni will join the forces one day if we continue to maintain pressure on them," Sinha added.
Meanwhile, Rama said as a Raksha Bandhan gift, he asked his sister to surrender.
"I wrote to her several times and requested her to join the forces. I know she will not heed my requests as she does not believe in celebrating festivals, but this is the only way I can reach out to her now," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:43 IST

Chhattisgarh: Women officers to lead the Independence Day parade...

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): This Independence Day, Dantewada will see a women platoon of Bastariya Battalion of CRPF and 'Danteshwari Ladake' leading the parade for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:40 IST

Disqualified K'taka MLAs seek urgent hearing in SC

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A plea by disqualified Karnataka legislators challenging the termination of their assembly membership was mentioned before a Supreme Court bench on Tuesday for an urgent hearing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:11 IST

Tamil Nadu: Three more fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Just hours after it detained four Rameswaram based fishermen and seized a country-made boat, Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended three more Indian fishermen on charges of trespassing into their waters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:56 IST

Explosion in Kanpur based locomotive factory leaves one dead,...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Explosion of a boiler at a factory in Kanpur's Panki area on Tuesday left one person dead and injured four others.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:51 IST

Tamil Nadu: Elderly couple fight, chase away armed robbers from...

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): In an act of exemplary courage, an elderly couple in Tamil Nadu bravely fought with two armed robbers who barged into the entrance of their house here on the night of August 11.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:44 IST

With extension of membership drive, BJP target 5 crore new joinees

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The BJP is buoyed by the success of its ambitious membership drive as the party has already crossed its target of 2.20 crore and is looking to double the figure in the wake of its mammoth victory in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:38 IST

Ahead of I-Day celebrations, Javadekar releases patriotic song 'Watan'

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As Independence Day is around the corner, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday dedicated a new patriotic music video 'Watan' to the nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Sonbhadra firing: Priyanka Gandhi to meet kin of victims today

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Umbha village in Sonbhadra on Tuesday to meet the families of those who were killed in the firing incident last month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Flood fury in Kerala kills 88 people, 40 missing

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Eighty-eight people have died across 14 districts of flood-battered Kerala while 40 are missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:55 IST

Indore: MIG police station incharge to be honoured with national award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India],  Aug 13 (ANI): MIG police station in-charge, Indresh Tripathi, will be honoured by the Centre for rendering excellent services at the national level.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:51 IST

Irked by Art 370 remark, Muslim leader announces reward for...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Irked by P Chidambaram's remarks on the abrogation of Article 370, a Muslim Youth Association of the district has announced a cash reward for anyone who blackens the Congress leader's face.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:50 IST

India issues travel advisory for people travelling to Hong Kong

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): India on Tuesday issued an advisory to its citizens for travelling to Hong Kong, a day after flight operations were severely disrupted at the city's international airport due to public demonstrations on August 12.

Read More
iocl