Policeman deployed at Cong leader Karan Singh's residence accidentally shoots self

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A police personnel, deployed at the residence of Congress leader Karan Singh in Chanakyapuri here, allegedly shot himself accidentally, Delhi Police said on Monday.
The police personnel was admitted to RML hospital after the incident, said police.
An investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:56 IST

Passengers to experience flight-like hospitality by air...

New Delhi Aug 05 (ANI): With an aim to provide flight-like hospitality to passengers onboard, Indian Railways has implemented a pilot project where it would deploy air hostesses and flight stewards in India's supreme train, Vande Bharat Express.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:29 IST

Ladakh schools to reopen today after summer vacations

Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Schools are set to reopen on Monday in Ladakh region after summer vacations and classes are set to resume in colleges and other educational institutions too here.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:25 IST

Art 370, 35A are anti-India Articles: Ravinder Raina

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said that Article 370 and 35A are "anti-India Articles".

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:02 IST

NMC Bill: Safdarjung doctors to resume services

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital here are set to resume duties on Monday after calling off at midnight, their strike opposing the newly introduced National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 06:41 IST

Mobile internet services suspended in Jammu, Sec 144 imposed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 06:28 IST

Hyderabad farmer wins Rs 28 cr in Dubai lottery

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A farmer from Nizamabad has won over USD 4 million (Rs 28 crore) after he purchased a lottery ticket in the UAE with the money borrowed from his wife.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:55 IST

BJP to pay tribute to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

New Delhi [India] Aug 5 (ANI): Remembering party's founder member and tallest leader, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to pay tribute to former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:35 IST

Mumbai rains: List of trains cancelled, diverted, short...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Central Railway said on Sunday that 12 trains have been cancelled, six short terminated, two partially cancelled, and one each diverted and rescheduled due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and boulder fall between Apta-Jite section.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:33 IST

Maha: Rain hits life in Mumbai; hundreds stranded at LTT Railway station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station on Sunday after the Central Railway announced the cancellation and diversion of trains due to the heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:03 IST

'Kashmir Solution' has begun: Anupam Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): 'Kashmir Solution has begun', said Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday amid uncertainty prevailed in the Kashmir Valley following a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 04:34 IST

Mufti recalls Vajpayee, says 'feeling his absence the most'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In the view of prevailing tensed situation in the state, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday recalls former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for empathizing with Kashmir and said today she is 'feeling his absence the m

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 04:07 IST

Do not take law into your own hands, stay calm: Omar Abdullah...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amid the prevailing tensed situation following alleged house arrest of state leaders, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah late on Sunday appealed people to not take law in hands and "stay calm" and said he was not sure of "what is in store" fo

