New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A police personnel, deployed at the residence of Congress leader Karan Singh in Chanakyapuri here, allegedly shot himself accidentally, Delhi Police said on Monday.
The police personnel was admitted to RML hospital after the incident, said police.
An investigation is underway. (ANI)
Policeman deployed at Cong leader Karan Singh's residence accidentally shoots self
ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:53 IST
