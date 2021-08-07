Policeman killed as terrorists open fire at police party in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): One policeman was killed on Saturday after terrorists opened fire at a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.



Kashmir Police said that after the incident the area was cordoned off and an operation has begun to nab the perpetrators.

"Terrorists in the evening fired indiscriminately on police party in Kulgam district. One policeman was injured in the attack & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow." said Kashmir Police Zone in a tweet.

This came days after an unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an encounter in the Aharbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. (ANI)

