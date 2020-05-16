Policeman killed in terror attack in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): One policeman lost his life after terrorists attacked a police naka party in Frisal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.

He has been identified as Head Constable Muhammad Amin.

This comes after security forces arrested five terror associates of Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and also busted a terrorist hideout in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police said earlier today. (ANI)

