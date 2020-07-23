Policeman shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): A cop was shot dead by unknown terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Terrorists fired upon at Abdul Rashid Dar, 58, leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police and security forces have launched cordon and search operation to nab the terrorists.

"Terrorists fired upon a policeman Ab Rashid Dar at his native place (Furrah, Kulgam). He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police and security forces cordoned the area and search is on to nab the terrorist. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

