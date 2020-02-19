Policeman's belongings snatched at Mathura station, GRP denies incident

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel was allegedly looted by unidentified persons at Mathura Railway station on Tuesday night.

The policeman, Alok Kumar, said in his statement that the criminals snatched his mobile phone, wallet and a bag.

He was also injured during the scuffle with the looters and was taken to the district hospital from where he was discharged after the first aid.

The incident took place when the victim was leaving for his home from platform number 10 after completing his duty hours.

However, a GRP official at the Mathura station said claimed that there was no incident of loot and Alok Kumar was taken to the hospital as he had fainted due to high sugar.

Police are further investigating the case. (ANI)

