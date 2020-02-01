Policeman's family found murdered in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Three members of a family, including two children, were found murdered at their house here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were found to be family members - wife, daughter and son - of a policeman named Brijesh.

Ranchi Police is suspecting Brijesh to be behind the murders.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

