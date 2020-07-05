Policemen abused, manhandled in UP's Varanasi, two arrested

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Policemen were abused and manhandled by few people in Varanasi on the night of July 3.

A video of the brawl which took place on the open street was captured by bystanders and was later shared on various platforms.

However, police">Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said that the police have arrested two people and will ensure strict action against all those who are involved in the assault against the team.

"In the Sunderpur police chowki, which comes under the jurisdiction of Lanka police station, some policemen were creating a containment zone. Meanwhile, a complaint was received that a person named Shehzad was threatening somebody. Two police personnel went on a bike to the spot and started questioning the people, while this was underway, some people who were sitting without masks started an argument," Chaudhary told reporters here.

"The police personnel, who were initially outnumbered, were abused and manhandled by the crowd which had assembled in the area. An FIR has been registered in this regard, and two people have already been arrested, including a Zila Panchayat member, and strict action against will be taken against all those who are involved with the incident to send a strong message," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that it will seize illegal properties and money in history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's bank accounts under the Gangsters Act.

Dubey is main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team which was trying to arrest a criminal in the city late on Thursday night, a senior police official said. (ANI)

