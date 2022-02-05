Policing system being modernized in Tripura with Centre's help, says CM Biplab Deb

Santirbazar (Tripura) [India], February 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that a number of steps had been undertaken to modernize Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) with financial help from the Central government.

Besides, Deb also lauded Tripura Police's role in combating the drug menace. According to Deb, Tripura Police took pioneer steps in clamping a strict crackdown on drug trafficking in the North East region.

Deb was briefing the media persons on the sidelines of an inspection visit to TSR posts and the Battalion Headquarters of the 9th Battalion.



"Modernization of police and TSR forces are part of a routine exercise that continues persistently. The Central government is also giving us funds for modernizing the police force and visible changes have come. You can easily distinguish the difference that has come. The way TSR and Police used to function is completely different from what it is nowadays," the Chief Minister told reporters here.

"The policing system has been changed. Patrolling systems are sophisticated. The body language of police personnel has also got a positive shift in the last couple of years. We are bringing a lot of changes gradually and being the Home Minister I am directly in-charge of the department," he added.

Deb also hailed Tripura Police force for launching the first-ever war against drugs in the North East Region. He said, "Tripura Police has first launched the anti-drug operations in the whole North East region. The success in this campaign is before all. Almost every day, the accused are being detained, and heavy seizures are being made across the state. In addition, considerable fall has been reported in cases related to Crime Against Women and conviction rate is getting improved day by day which proves Tripura police's relentless efforts to maintain law and order."

While speaking about TSR's success in counter-insurgency operations, Deb said, "TSR played a major role in countering insurgency in Tripura. Even Tripura police was once conferred President's Colour on Tripura Police for their remarkable achievements in containing the insurgency".

On the motive of his visit, Deb said that it is a part of the state government's confidence-building exercises so that even the low-rank troopers feel that the Chief Minister and all higher officials of their department are not beyond their reach. (ANI)

